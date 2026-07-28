Padres host the Rockies to begin 2-game series

Colorado Rockies (42-65, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (53-53, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Colorado Rockies (42-65, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (53-53, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.53 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (6-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -190, Rockies +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday to open a two-game series.

San Diego has a 53-53 record overall and a 27-24 record at home. The Padres have gone 32-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado has a 42-65 record overall and an 18-36 record on the road. Rockies hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 6-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Merrill has 17 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Padres. Ty France is 16 for 42 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

T.J. Rumfield has 22 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Rockies. Jake McCarthy is 12 for 43 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .282 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .230 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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