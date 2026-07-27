Urías homers and Blue Jays beat Nationals 3-2 in Scherzer’s return to Washington

Luis Urías homered, Myles Straw had a double and a run-scoring single, and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated Max Scherzer's return to Washington with a 3-2 win over the Nationals on Monday night.

Blue Jays Nationals Baseball Toronto Blue Jays staring pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, July 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blue Jays Nationals Baseball Toronto Blue Jays' Luis Urías, left, celebrates after his solo home run as he runs the bases during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, July 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blue Jays Nationals Baseball Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., front, is tagged out by Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz, back, while attempting to steal home during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blue Jays Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' James Wood, center, walks back to the dugout after striking out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, July 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blue Jays Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. swings the bat for strike three for the final out of a baseball game with two men on base in the ninth inning during a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, July 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Urías homered, Myles Straw had a double and a run-scoring single, and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated Max Scherzer’s return to Washington with a 3-2 win over the Nationals on Monday night.

Scherzer came off the injured list to start on his 42nd birthday. In his first appearance since June 10, he gave up a run on four hits over 2 2/3 innings, throwing 75 pitches.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner’s night ended after he struck out Daylen Lile to end a 12-pitch at-bat and looked to the Toronto bench.

Scherzer, who spent about 6 1/2 seasons with the Nationals and helped them win the 2019 World Series, left to a standing ovation and waved as he neared the Blue Jays dugout after his 100th career start at Nationals Park.

Mason Fluharty (5-1) got the win as six Toronto relievers combined to allow one run in 6 1/3 innings. Louis Varland pitched the ninth for his 22 save, giving up a two-out single and a walk before striking out Luis García Jr.

The Blue Jays had lost seven of 10 since the All-Star break.

Andrés Chaparro homered for the Nationals, and García had an RBI double.

A solo homer by Urias and back-to-back doubles by Straw and Ernie Clement gave Toronto a 2-1 lead in the third. Straw added an RBI sngle in the fourth.

Chaparro’s homer in the fifth pulled Washington to 3-2.

Nationals opener Eddy Yean (0-1) gave up two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Up next

Toronto RHP Shane Bieber (2-1, 4.70 ERA) opposes RHP Cade Cavalli (7-4, 3.58) in the middle game of the series Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.