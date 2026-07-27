Urías homers and Blue Jays beat Nationals 3-2 in Scherzer’s return to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Urías homered, Myles Straw had a double and a run-scoring single, and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated Max Scherzer’s return to Washington with a 3-2 win over the Nationals on Monday night.
Scherzer came off the injured list to start on his 42nd birthday. In his first appearance since June 10, he gave up a run on four hits over 2 2/3 innings, throwing 75 pitches.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner’s night ended after he struck out Daylen Lile to end a 12-pitch at-bat and looked to the Toronto bench.
Scherzer, who spent about 6 1/2 seasons with the Nationals and helped them win the 2019 World Series, left to a standing ovation and waved as he neared the Blue Jays dugout after his 100th career start at Nationals Park.
Mason Fluharty (5-1) got the win as six Toronto relievers combined to allow one run in 6 1/3 innings. Louis Varland pitched the ninth for his 22 save, giving up a two-out single and a walk before striking out Luis García Jr.
The Blue Jays had lost seven of 10 since the All-Star break.
Andrés Chaparro homered for the Nationals, and García had an RBI double.
A solo homer by Urias and back-to-back doubles by Straw and Ernie Clement gave Toronto a 2-1 lead in the third. Straw added an RBI sngle in the fourth.
Chaparro’s homer in the fifth pulled Washington to 3-2.
Nationals opener Eddy Yean (0-1) gave up two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Up next
Toronto RHP Shane Bieber (2-1, 4.70 ERA) opposes RHP Cade Cavalli (7-4, 3.58) in the middle game of the series Tuesday.
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