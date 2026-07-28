Cubs play the Cardinals after Hoerner’s 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (60-46, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-53, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (60-46, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-53, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (7-7, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (4-8, 3.07 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -116, Cardinals -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals after Nico Hoerner had four hits on Monday in a 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 53-53 record overall and a 27-30 record at home. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.15.

Chicago has a 30-24 record on the road and a 60-46 record overall. The Cubs rank 10th in the majors with 133 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 22 home runs while slugging .508. Jimmy Crooks III is 5 for 20 with two home runs and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has a .288 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 19 doubles, six triples and 23 home runs. Hoerner is 19 for 44 with a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .220 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .283 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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