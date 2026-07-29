Pádraig Harrington named a vice captain for Europe’s 2027 Ryder Cup team

LIMERICK, Ireland (AP) — Three-time major champion Pádraig Harrington has been named a vice captain for Europe’s team at the…

LIMERICK, Ireland (AP) — Three-time major champion Pádraig Harrington has been named a vice captain for Europe’s team at the 2027 Ryder Cup.

The Irishman joins brothers Edoardo and Francesco Molinari in Luke Donald’s backroom team. The competition will be played at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, from Sept. 13-19 next year.

Team Europe will be seeking a third consecutive Ryder Cup title following wins in 2023 and 2025.

Harrington represented Europe six times as a player and was the team captain in 2021.

“Luke and I arranged to meet up at The Open and chatted about it, and we felt we could strike up a good team again,” said Harrington. “Obviously, he was my vice captain (in 2021), and we have worked together as vice captains in the past. And certainly, I feel I’ve something to give.”

Harrington made his Ryder Cup debut in 1999 and helped Europe to victory in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2010.

___

More golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.