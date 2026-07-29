AC Milan signs promising French defender Sankhoun Diawara from Troyes

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed defender Sankhoun Diawara on Wednesday from Troyes, following the youngster’s breakout season in the…

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed defender Sankhoun Diawara on Wednesday from Troyes, following the youngster’s breakout season in the French second division.

The 20-year-old Diawara signed five-year deal through July 2031.

“A left-footed centre-back, Diawara combines technical quality, physical strength and personality,” Milan said in a statement.

“These attributes make him a highly promising talent, already proven at professional level in France and ready to continue his development in the Rossoneri colours.”

Diawara progressed through the ranks at Troyes, making his senior debut in November, 2024. He was a key part of the team that won the second division title last season.

It is new coach Rúben Amorim’s third signing of the summer after the Rossoneri splashed out a club record fee of around 74 million euros ($84 million) on forward Gonçalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain and also brought in defender Mario Gila from Lazio.

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