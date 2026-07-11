One Extraordinary Photo: Red-clad Norway fans who have become a World Cup sensation

MIAMI (AP) — Rebecca Blackwell is an AP photojournalist based in Miami. Before moving to South Florida in 2021, she…

MIAMI (AP) — Rebecca Blackwell is an AP photojournalist based in Miami. Before moving to South Florida in 2021, she spent seven years working in Mexico and a decade in West Africa. She has covered multiple World Cups and Olympics for The Associated Press, as well as major news stories in the U.S. and internationally.

Why this photo

One of the most fun aspects of covering a World Cup for me is witnessing the jovial and inclusive celebrations by fans from so many different countries. With my own country being a host nation, it’s been great to see more Americans getting to join in and appreciate the unique vibe that makes the World Cup such a special experience. The Norway fans are one of the groups that have really become a sensation with their Viking row performed by dozens or hundreds of red-clad fans at once. As soon as I knew Norway was going to play in Miami, I started watching social media for any sign of a planned gathering. When an announcement popped up about two Viking rows in Miami Beach the day before Norway’s quarterfinal loss Saturday to England, I knew I wanted to cover it.

How I made this photo

I wasn’t really sure what to expect, but I knew it would likely be crowded and chaotic. I packed two cameras and a variety of prime lenses, ranging from a 14mm to a 135. The first row of the day was attended by Miami Beach officials. The crowd was dense, particularly with spectators, but I was able to climb up on a city fire truck to get wide shots of fans rowing along with the mayor.

After the afternoon row, I stuck around a few hours for the evening row, hoping it would give me a chance for different shots and maybe some nice evening light. As the time approached, the crowd got tighter and tighter without it being clear where the center would be. With hundreds of Norway fans ready to participate and hundreds of spectators crushing in around them with cellphones raised, I realized it was going to be a struggle to get a position on the ground where I could make a picture that conveyed the scale of the crowd or put them in the context of Miami Beach.

As the chanting began, I decided my other strategy was the better option, and slowly worked my way back out of the dense crowd, circling around to a building I had spotted earlier. Some fans who were staying there let me go up to the roof with them and from there I was able to shoot wide shots, showing the fans filling Ocean Drive, with palm trees and the beach behind, as well as tighter shots of them performing their chants and rows.

Why it works

This image works because of how tightly packed the crowd is, the sea of similar red shirts, and especially the moment of so many people having their arms outstretched simultaneously, pointed toward the drummer and the man with the megaphone leading the chant.

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