One Extraordinary Photo: Argentine dog walker reflects country’s World Cup passion

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Rodrigo Abd is a veteran AP photojournalist based in Buenos Aires. The two-time Pulitzer Prize…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Rodrigo Abd is a veteran AP photojournalist based in Buenos Aires. The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner has been honored for his coverage of the Syrian civil war and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Abd has worked for The Associated Press for more than 20 years, covering news around the world, including in Guatemala, Peru, Bolivia, Haiti, Venezuela, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Argentina.

Why this photo?

During the World Cup, Argentine society transforms. Daily routines change, and popular passion can be seen everywhere. This example is dog walker Nahuel Meneghini’s idea: he took the time to make jerseys with Lionel Messi’s number 10 on the back, along with matching leashes, so the dogs he walks can proudly show them off in the streets of Buenos Aires. The moment captured in the photo reflects the spirit of the country: everyone together, suffering together, hoping together, and celebrating together.

⁠How I made this photo

I shot this image with a 24mm lens because I felt I needed to be close close to the dogs, to his work, and to the atmosphere of Buenos Aires. I spent more than two hours walking with him, observing the scene and waiting for the right moment.

⁠Why it works

The image works because seeing 15 dogs walking through the streets dressed in Messi’s number 10, almost like a soccer team, is both striking and joyful. It becomes even more powerful because it takes place in the middle of the country’s World Cup fever, when everyone was nervous and all priorities seemed to become one: supporting the national team and hoping it would make it to the next round.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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