OG Promo Code: Trade $10, Get New $10 Bonus For World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new profile using the OG promo code offer here, you will secure the new $10 bonus offer just in time for a huge day of World Cup and MLB action.

OG just recently upgraded its welcome offer. New users can quickly secure $10 in bonuses when they complete a trade of $10 on the platform. With tons of options between the World Cup and MLB schedules today, now is a great time to sign up for this offer. We have three notable Round of 32 matches today in the World Cup:

Spain vs. Austria

Portugal vs. Croatia

Switzerland vs. Algeria

No matter what match you are interested in, you can activate your $10 bonus offer by completing an initial trade of $10. Whether you are picking an outright winner, total or targeting other markets, this offer works the same way. Users can also pivot to the MLB slate. Make predictions for games like Padres vs. Dodgers, White Sox vs. Guardians and Cardinals vs. Braves to unlock your offer. OG is a new platform that is powered by the popular cryptocurrency exchange, Crypto.com. It was started up just before this year’s Super Bowl, so now is the time to get set up with this offer as the platform gains traction.

OG Promo Code For World Cup Thursday Matchups

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 2, 2026 by WTOP

As we gear up for today’s matchups, now is a good time to look at the markets with OG:

Spain (-335) / Draw (+455) / Austria (+1150)

Portugal (-133) / Draw (+270) / Croatia (+488)

Switzerland (+100) / Draw (+233) / Algeria (+376)

As mentioned before, you can complete a $10 trade for any of these markets. Once you do that, you will have your $10 in bonuses credited to your account. For example, maybe you are interested in predicting a Portugal win. Once you hit submit on that trade, you will have your $10 in trades to use on any other markets for the rest of today’s slate.

Futures Markets With OG

As the World Cup bracket progresses, it might be a good idea to zero in on some futures. Perhaps for the winner of the tournament or the golden boot. Some of the top options for both markets are listed below:

World Cup Winner: France (+170) Argentina (+376) Spain (+809) Portugal (+809) England (+1011) Mexico (+1150) Brazil (+1328) USA (+1328)

Golden Boot: Lionel Messi (+117) Kylian Mbappe (+132) Erling Haaland (+1328) Matheus Cunha (+1900) Lamine Yamal (+1900) Ousmane Dembele (+3233) Vinicius Junior (+3233) Michael Olise (+3233)



These markets are also applicable to the welcome offer. Trading $10 on any of these outcomes will unlock your $10 in bonuses.

Sign Up With OG Promo Code Offer For $10 In Bonuses

When you are ready to claim this offer, just click here and complete the simple registration process. You will have to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email address and more. You will not have to input a specific code, as clicking on one of our links will automatically pair the offer to your account. From there, complete your initial deposit with a compatible payment method, like a debit card. Then, make an initial trade of at $10 on any of today’s World Cup matchups or MLB games to unlock your $10 in bonuses.