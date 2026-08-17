Cristopher Sánchez gets 16th win with 6 solid innings as Phillies outlast Marlins 6-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez struck out six over six solid innings and became baseball’s first 16-game winner as the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez struck out six over six solid innings and became baseball’s first 16-game winner as the Philadelphia Phillies outlasted the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Monday night.

Sánchez (16-4) allowed one run on eight hits for the Phillies (68-58), who moved into the second NL wild-card spot, one game ahead of San Diego.

The Marlins scored two runs on an unusual play in the seventh inning that led to manager Clayton McCullough being ejected. With the bases loaded, Javier Sanoja hit a low, opposite-field line drive that landed on the foul line in the outfield grass just past first base.

The hit was initially declared foul. Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper didn’t field the ball, and all three runners crossed the plate. After a replay review, umpires ruled it fair but declared that only two runners scored, getting Miami within 4-3.

McCullough argued that the call cost the Marlins a run and was tossed. It was one of four times Miami moved within one run but could not take the lead. Brian Navarreto hit his first homer of the season, a solo shot off Brooks Raley in the eighth inning to get the Marlins within 5-4.

Phillies closer Jhoan Duran gave up an RBI single to Otto Lopez in the ninth but retired the next two batters for his 27th save.

The Phillies backed Sánchez in the third inning when they sent eight batters to the plate and scored twice. Trea Turner and Luis Arraez each hit RBI singles off Marlins starter Janson Junk (6-8).

Philadelphia nearly turned an around-the-horn triple play in the fifth on Heriberto Hernández’s sharp grounder to third with runners on first and second. Hernández just beat second baseman Arraez’s relay throw at first.

Up next

Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.89 ERA) starts Tuesday night for the Phillies. The Marlins had not named a starter.

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.