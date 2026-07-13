OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus For MLB Home Run Derby Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you create a new profile using the OG promo code here, baseball fans will be able to capitalize on the Home Run Derby tonight with a $10 bonus offer.

When you sign up, all you have to do is make a $10 trade on any market available on the platform, including tonight’s Home Run Derby. Once you hit submit on that transaction, your $10 in bonuses will be released to your profile.

We have some intriguing storylines for tonight, including a new format, which is swing based. For each round, hitters will have a given level of swings, no matter the result. If a player homers on the last swing of a round, he can keep swinging until he does not hit one out of the park. Two hometown heroes will participate tonight in Philadelphia, as Phillies stars Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are in the lineup of eight participants. Whether you are predicting one of the Phillies stars to come out on top or on another hitter, like Junior Caminero, to win, you will easily be able to get your $10 in bonuses. By signing up now, you will be able to lock in your initial trade and unlock your bonuses for tonight’s action.

OG Promo Code For $10 Trading Bonus

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 13th, 2026

When you get through the registration process, it will be time to identify what you want to trade $10 on to activate your offer. As an example, let’s say you want to go with the favorite in Schwarber tonight. As long as you spend $10 on that trade, you will have your $10 in bonuses unlocked to use across the rest of the markets available with OG. Additionally, you will be able to sell your position at any point. For example, let’s say Schwarber progresses to the final round tonight. At that point, you will have the chance to sell you position for a potential profit or hold onto it to see if Schwarber wins the whole thing.

OG Home Run Derby Probabilities

To give you an idea of what is expected tonight, let’s go through the probabilities for each contestant to win tonight:

Kyle Schwarber 29%

Junior Caminero 23%

Munetaka Murakami 19%

Jac Caglianone 18%

Bryce Harper 16%

Jordan Walker 14%

Ben Rice 12%

Willson Contreras 6%

We outlined that Schwarber is the favorite tonight in front of his hometown fans. If you are looking for more of an upside play, sluggers like Caminero, Munetaka Murakami and Jordan Walker could be good candidates, too. All three possess natural power needed to contend in this environment. Caminero has displayed his power this season, recently homering in 11 straight games. Murakami hit 20 homers in just 60 games after putting up historic power numbers in Japan. Walker has put it all together this season, hitting 22 home runs with staggering batted ball data.

Sign Up With OG Promo Code For $10 Bonus

Sign up for this offer and claim your bonus by following these steps: