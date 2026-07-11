OG Promo Code: Claim $10 Bonus for World Cup, McGregor-Holloway UFC 329 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start up a new profile using the OG promo code here, you will have the ability to get $10 in bonuses when you trade $10 on either of tonight’s World Cup matches or the Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway fight. No code is needed to get started.

With plenty of exciting opportunities tonight, you will have tons of choices when it comes to unlocking your $10 in bonuses from this offer. Now is the time to sign up and jumpstart your account, as OG is a newer prediction market platform that is sure to gain tons of traction.

The World Cup quarterfinals continue with two banger matchups today. It starts with a heavyweight battle between Norway and England, which features stars like Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. Later, one of the tournament favorites in Argentina will take on Switzerland. You can trade $10 on either of these matches to get your $10 in bonuses credited to your account. The same goes for tonight’s loaded UFC 329 fight card, which is headlined by the Connor McGregor vs. Max Holloway bout. Any McGregor fight will get tons of eyeballs, but this one especially so. It is his first since 2021, so there is a large element of unpredictability. Signing up now will give you tons of options to consider for tonight’s action.

OG Promo Code: Redeem $10 Trading Bonus

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 11, 2026

To take you through how claiming your $10 bonus works, let’s use the McGregor vs. Holloway fight. These are the current probabilities:

Max Holloway 69%

Conor McGregor 32%

For this example, let’s say you are really excited for McGregor’s return and want to predict an upset. Once you hit submit on that $10 trade, you will have $10 in bonuses credited to your profile. This will work the same way for if you want to predict a Holloway victory, look into method of victory markets, and more. As long as your initial trade is $10 or more, you receive the $10 bonus reward.

World Cup Saturday Markets With OG

Tonight might be one of the best of the entire World Cup, as both matches bring plenty of excitement. Let’s review the probabilities for those matchups, too:

England 52% / Draw 27% / Norway 24%

Argentina 58% / Draw 27% / Switzerland 16%

In addition to these 3-way probabilities, OG has plenty of other markets for these matchups. Whether it is the spread, total goals, goal scorers or plenty of other options, you have limitless choices with your initial $10 trade and your ensuing $10 in bonuses. Sign up now to fully capitalize on a busy weekend.

OG Promo Code: Claim $10 Bonus Offer

Sign up for this offer by clicking here and going through the registration process. There, you will be asked to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. You do not have to input a specific code, as just clicking our link will automatically secure this offer. From there, you will have to make a deposit to your account with a secure payment option, like a credit or debit card. This will allow you to take your funds and complete your qualifying $10 trade to get the $10 bonus reward.