Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $25, Claim $50 in Novig Coins for MLB Thursday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing the Novig promo code WTOP50, new customers can unlock a fantastic welcome offer: simply make a $25 purchase within the platform, and you will receive $50 in Novig Coins. Register here to start making predictions on MLB today.

Whether you’re backing the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians tonight, or looking ahead to other games this weekend, these bonus funds are exactly what we need to make upcoming predictions with real confidence.

Using Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB

Before we dive into the trenches and handicap tonight’s matchups, make sure you are fully equipped with the best available bonus. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the welcome offer, so you can easily claim your bonus funds and put your MLB predictions to the test:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $25, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 23, 2026

Release $50 in Novig Coins

This exclusive Novig promo code is designed specifically for new users looking to maximize their predictions across the sports calendar. Here is my favorite part of this strategy: by registering for a new account and meeting the minimum requirement of a $25 spend on the platform, you’ll automatically be rewarded with $50 in Novig coins.

There is nothing better than building a healthy bankroll right from the start. Once your $50 in Novig coins is unlocked, we can deploy them across the entire upcoming sports schedule.

MLB Games and Markets on Thursday

To get the most out of your Novig promo, we need to survey the board for the best value. Below are the current morning line odds and totals for today’s MLB slate:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) MIN @ CLE CLE -141 / MIN +119 7.5 (O -115 / U -105) TB @ TOR TB -110 / TOR -109 8.5 (O -110 / U -110) ARI @ STL STL -124 / ARI +104 8.0 (O -106 / U -114) KC @ DET DET -220 / KC +181 8.5 (O -102 / U -118)

Now that we’ve got our promo ready to deploy, let’s look at a few intriguing spots on the board. I’m always looking for value beyond a simple heavy favorite. For instance, the Tigers are steep -220 favorites behind Troy Melton. The Detroit rotation boasts a stellar 3.53 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, giving Melton robust backing against Randy Dobnak and the Royals. Instead of eating that heavy chalk on the moneyline, my strategy points us toward the Under 8.5 at -118 for a savvier play.

In Toronto, Shane Bieber takes the hill for the Blue Jays in a near pick-’em against Ian Seymour and the Rays. While Toronto’s starters carry a 4.52 ERA overall, they strike out batters at a high 9.14 K/9 rate. Taking Tampa Bay at -110 or playing the Over 8.5 offers us a real chance at solid value.

Over in St. Louis, Michael McGreevy and the Cardinals are -124 favorites against Brandon Pfaadt and the Diamondbacks. The D-backs offense sports a .311 OBP and has tallied 456 runs, while St. Louis starters hold a 4.07 ERA. Arizona at +104 presents excellent underdog value if Pfaadt can successfully navigate the Cardinals’ lineup—this is where I’d sprinkle a little action.

Finally, Gavin Williams and the Guardians (-141) host Taj Bradley and the Twins. Cleveland’s starting staff has been extremely reliable with a 3.76 ERA, making them a sturdy home key to anchor your exotic promo wagers.

Novig Promo Code Guide: Steps to Sign Up

Ready to jump into the action? Activating your Novig promo is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and claim your offer: