Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $25, Claim $50 in Novig Coins for MLB Thursday

By utilizing the Novig promo code WTOP50, new customers can unlock a fantastic welcome offer: simply make a $25 purchase within the platform, and you will receive $50 in Novig Coins. Register here to start making predictions on MLB today.
Whether you’re backing the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians tonight, or looking ahead to other games this weekend, these bonus funds are exactly what we need to make upcoming predictions with real confidence.
Using Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB
Before we dive into the trenches and handicap tonight’s matchups, make sure you are fully equipped with the best available bonus. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the welcome offer, so you can easily claim your bonus funds and put your MLB predictions to the test:
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP50
|New User Offer
|Spend $25, Get $50 in Novig Coins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|July 23, 2026
Release $50 in Novig Coins
This exclusive Novig promo code is designed specifically for new users looking to maximize their predictions across the sports calendar. Here is my favorite part of this strategy: by registering for a new account and meeting the minimum requirement of a $25 spend on the platform, you’ll automatically be rewarded with $50 in Novig coins.
There is nothing better than building a healthy bankroll right from the start. Once your $50 in Novig coins is unlocked, we can deploy them across the entire upcoming sports schedule.
MLB Games and Markets on Thursday
To get the most out of your Novig promo, we need to survey the board for the best value. Below are the current morning line odds and totals for today’s MLB slate:
|Matchup
|Moneyline
|Total (O/U)
|MIN @ CLE
|CLE -141 / MIN +119
|7.5 (O -115 / U -105)
|TB @ TOR
|TB -110 / TOR -109
|8.5 (O -110 / U -110)
|ARI @ STL
|STL -124 / ARI +104
|8.0 (O -106 / U -114)
|KC @ DET
|DET -220 / KC +181
|8.5 (O -102 / U -118)
Now that we’ve got our promo ready to deploy, let’s look at a few intriguing spots on the board. I’m always looking for value beyond a simple heavy favorite. For instance, the Tigers are steep -220 favorites behind Troy Melton. The Detroit rotation boasts a stellar 3.53 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, giving Melton robust backing against Randy Dobnak and the Royals. Instead of eating that heavy chalk on the moneyline, my strategy points us toward the Under 8.5 at -118 for a savvier play.
In Toronto, Shane Bieber takes the hill for the Blue Jays in a near pick-’em against Ian Seymour and the Rays. While Toronto’s starters carry a 4.52 ERA overall, they strike out batters at a high 9.14 K/9 rate. Taking Tampa Bay at -110 or playing the Over 8.5 offers us a real chance at solid value.
Over in St. Louis, Michael McGreevy and the Cardinals are -124 favorites against Brandon Pfaadt and the Diamondbacks. The D-backs offense sports a .311 OBP and has tallied 456 runs, while St. Louis starters hold a 4.07 ERA. Arizona at +104 presents excellent underdog value if Pfaadt can successfully navigate the Cardinals’ lineup—this is where I’d sprinkle a little action.
Finally, Gavin Williams and the Guardians (-141) host Taj Bradley and the Twins. Cleveland’s starting staff has been extremely reliable with a 3.76 ERA, making them a sturdy home key to anchor your exotic promo wagers.
Novig Promo Code Guide: Steps to Sign Up
Ready to jump into the action? Activating your Novig promo is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and claim your offer:
- Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, and address).
- Verify Your Identity: To keep your account secure, you will need to provide proof of identification during the setup process.
- Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to use Novig promo code WTOP50 to lock in your exclusive offer.
- Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place Your Wagers: Finally, spend a minimum of $25 in the app on your favorite MLB matchups to fully activate the promotion and earn your $50 in Novig Coins.