Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for UFC 329, McGregor Fight Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Capitalize on tonight’s loaded UFC 329 fight card, headlined by Max Holloway against Conor McGregor, by signing up with the Novig promo code WTOP50 for $50 coins here.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 For UFC 329

Before Holloway and McGregor step into the octagon, review the core details of this welcome bonus to ensure you are properly positioned to claim your rewards:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Verified July 11th, 2026

If you have yet to register on the platform, you can capitalize on an optimal promotional offer perfectly timed for the upcoming Holloway vs. McGregor clash. The current Novig promo code unlocks a generous welcome bonus exclusively for new users. By executing a simple $5 purchase on the app, you will receive $50 in Novig coins to jumpstart your account.

These Novig coins function as site credit to make predictions across the upcoming sports schedule within the free portion of the app, establishing a good recipe for success early on. Whether you want to target the MMA markets for Holloway and McGregor or pivot to other available sports, this sign-up offer provides a quantifiable starting edge for new Novig customers.

Novig Promo For Holloway vs. McGregor

Team Total Rds Moneylins Max Holloway O2.5 (+106) -217 Conor McGregor U2.5 (-111) +213

When considering how to put your Novig promo to work, evaluating the lines is the first step in identifying positive expected value.

Holloway enters tonight’s bout as a favorite at -217. No matter which fighter you are backing, spending $5 on either will trigger your $50 in coins.

A compelling angle for your best bets revolves around how these two distinct fighting styles clash. McGregor traditionally relies on early power and a high significant strike rate in the opening rounds. This could be important to keep in mind for those looking to pick the total rounds.

From a pure value standpoint, taking Holloway on the moneyline (-217) presents a strong, data-backed case given his consistent striking volume and durability. Signing up now will equip you with the flexibility to make an order for any of the markets available for this high-profile fight.

Steps To Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

Unlocking your sign-up offer is a simple, step-by-step process. To claim your bonus, you must use the promo code WTOP50 during registration. Follow this exact sequence to secure your Novig coins: