Nick Fortes, Yandy Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rays use season-high 21 hits to rout Blue Jays 12-2

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Fortes and Yandy Díaz each hit a three-run homer, Jonny DeLuca added two hits and three…

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Fortes and Yandy Díaz each hit a three-run homer, Jonny DeLuca added two hits and three RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays had a season-high 21 hits in a 12-2 rout of the slumping Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Ben Williamson and Chandler Simpson each had four hits for the AL East-leading Rays, and Junior Caminero went 2 for 3 with three walks.

Drew Rasmussen (8-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in five-plus innings as the Rays won for the seventh time in eight meetings with the Blue Jays.

Fortes went 3 for 5 with four RBIs. His homer off Lazaro Estrada in the fifth inning was his fourth of the season and second in two games.

Díaz homered off Patrick Corbin in the ninth, his 14th.

Caminero’s only out came when he grounded out in the ninth against position player Myles Straw. Caminero has at least one hit in each of his 14 career games at Toronto.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 4 as Toronto lost for the sixth time in seven games. The defending AL champs have scored four runs in their past four games.

The Rays jumped on Kevin Gausman, scoring three runs with two outs in the first. Caminero walked and Cedric Mullins doubled before both scored on DeLuca’s hit. DeLuca stole second and scored on Simpson’s single.

Gausman (4-9) allowed five runs, four earned, and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings, extending his winless streak to 10 starts. He’s 0-6 with a 6.10 ERA since beating Pittsburgh on May 22.

Toronto used three singles to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the first, but Rasmussen got Daulton Varsho to fly out and struck out Kazuma Okamoto.

Up next

RHP Griffin Jax (5-7, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rays on Wednesday. The Blue Jays had not named a starter.

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