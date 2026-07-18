New Zealand beats Ireland 40-21 to stay unbeaten in the Nations Championship

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The ”fast and fearless” style New Zealand rehearsed in Nations Championship wins over France and…

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The ”fast and fearless” style New Zealand rehearsed in Nations Championship wins over France and Italy bore fruit Saturday against Ireland in a 40-21 victory that extended the All Blacks’ winning streak at Eden Park to 53 matches over 32 years.

This was the toughest test of Dave Rennie’s young tenure as All Blacks head coach and he was vindicated in his efforts to establish a bold, ball-in-hand game in a six tries-to-three win.

In its early matches in the Championship, New Zealand’s efforts to play that style were successful in fits and starts, let down by poor execution or lack of discipline.

On Saturday, the All Blacks were more precise, more decisive and mostly in control against an Ireland team that came to Eden Park high on confidence.

New Zealand’s set pieces were good, it was physical at the breakdown and won front-foot ball which fueled a sprawling attacking game. The backs also were more accurate while Ireland was harried into errors in the first half.

Ireland sought to slow down the match but New Zealand subverted that tactic, forcing turnovers and kicking only sparingly. The All Blacks led 28-7 after a four-try first half that left Ireland chasing the match.

Quinn Tupaea was a dynamo in midfield for New Zealand and Damian McKenzie was dangerous both from fullback and from flyhalf later in the game.

“We wanted to start well and we did,” McKenzie said. “We had a pretty good balance between our kick game and our run game.”

All Blacks score first

The All Blacks conceded early tries against both France and Italy and were determined to avoid the need to play from behind Saturday. Ireland’s first venture into the New Zealand 22 didn’t come until the 12th minute and went unrewarded when Tadhg Beirne played the ball in an offside position.

New Zealand scored first in the 15th minute when it broke into Ireland’s 22 with a strong run by Tupou Vaa’i, who relished his move from lock to the backrow. The All Blacks kept possession, moved the ball toward space and Patrick Tuipulotu scored to mark his first test of the season.

The All Blacks scored again in the 22nd minute, foregoing a kick at goal from a penalty in favor a scrum 10 meters out. With the backline split, Ireland was indecisive, expecting New Zealand to go to the backs. Instead, Ardie Savea carried strongly from the back of the scrum to score.

After 25 minutes, Ireland already had missed 19 tackles and cracks were showing.

New Zealand had a prime attacking opportunity with a penalty advantage five meters from the Ireland line in the 28th minute. But backrower Luke Jacobson was sin-binned for a dangerous cleanout.

Ireland entered the New Zealand 22 again and Jack Conan handled twice before scoring off a short pass from Jamison Gibson-Park.

New Zealand hit back from the restart. Ireland set up a ruck on its 22-meter line but again lost the ball to a loose pass. Will Jordan swooped to score in the 35th minute for his 51st test try.

Four minutes later, the All Blacks pressed the Ireland line again and Asafo Aumua touched the ball down on the line with his second carry.

Ireland in again

Ireland answered in the 45th minute. Gibson-Park’s break carried it inside the 22, Ireland won a penalty and went to a lineout. Joe McCarthy carried the ball strongly and Josh van der Flier went close before McCarthy managed to drive over the line.

These moments for Ireland were short-lived. With New Zealand dominating, another attack brought a penalty, a lineout and after a series of forays by forwards, a long pass to Ruben Love who was stopped on the line only for McKenzie to pick up and score.

Ireland rallied, scoring through fullback Hugo Keenan in the 63rd minute.

Ireland defended against more than 20 phases of All Blacks attacks around the 70th minute, but its defense broke again to allow a last try to New Zealand center Anton Lienert-Brown in the 79th minute.

____

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.