De La Cruz leads Reds against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (44-52, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-60, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday, 3:10…

Cincinnati Reds (44-52, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-60, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Rhett Lowder (3-6, 4.91 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (0-0)

LINE: Rockies -116, Reds -106; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after Elly De La Cruz had four hits against the Rockies on Friday.

Colorado has a 22-26 record in home games and a 39-60 record overall. The Rockies have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .418.

Cincinnati has a 44-52 record overall and a 22-24 record on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 42 extra base hits (15 doubles and 27 home runs). Kyle Karros is 9 for 39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Sal Stewart has 23 doubles and 19 home runs for the Reds. De La Cruz is 14 for 40 with a double, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.70 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rockies: Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tomoyuki Sugano: 15-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (calf), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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