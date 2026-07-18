Mets bring road win streak into game against the Phillies

New York Mets (41-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-44, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday,…

New York Mets (41-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-44, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (2-4, 4.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (8-4, 3.51 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -167, Mets +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 54-44 overall and 25-22 at home. The Phillies have gone 29-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 20-29 record on the road and a 41-57 record overall. The Mets have a 23-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh has a .297 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 15 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. Justin Crawford is 11 for 30 with five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Mets. A.J. Ewing is 13 for 41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .218 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mets: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Banks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Juan Soto: day-to-day (calf), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.