Unhealthy air in DC region with smoky skies from Canadian wildfires

A code purple air quality alert has been issued for the D.C. area and the Baltimore area, meaning that the level of air pollution is unhealthy for everyone.

Workers redo the lawn where the Salute to America 250 stage was as smoke from massive wildfires in Canada and Minnesota engulf the D.C. skyline, reducing visibility and casting a colored haze over the Washington Monument on July 17, 2026. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images Smoke from massive wildfires in Canada and Minnesota engulf the D.C. skyline, reducing visibility and casting a colored haze over the Washington Monument on July 17, 2026. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol building during a summer heat wave as smoke from wildfires in Canada fills the air on July 17, 2026 in D.C. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images Smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires shrouds the rising sun behind the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on July 17, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images) Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Air quality in the D.C. region is very poor Friday, as plumes of smoke blown down from Canadian wildfires make for hazy skies that reek.

A code purple air quality alert has been issued for the D.C. area and the Baltimore area, meaning that the level of air pollution is unhealthy for everyone, especially those with health issues, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s strongly recommended that you limit your time outside so that you don’t get exposed to the heat and smoke.

The thick smoke in the sky Friday is similar to what happened during the summer of 2023 when the region was under code red, purple and maroon alerts, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

“The darker the color means a higher concentration of smoke particles in the air, so that can make it more difficult to breathe, especially if you’re doing strenuous activity outdoors, taking deeper breaths,” Whelan said.

Wildfire smoke is impacting air quality across much of the Great Lakes region into New England and the Mid-Atlantic with widespread Air Quality Alerts in effect. Check current conditions at https://t.co/CVx9g8Hm1q pic.twitter.com/6mdah6Vl4Y — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 17, 2026

Other than the smoky air, it will be hot with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

“As we move through the evening and into the overnight, our winds will change direction, and that’s going to improve our air quality,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin. “They’ll be from the south as we head through the overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 70s.”

An isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop up overnight.

An incoming cold front will start to remove the smoky air Saturday while bringing the potential of severe storms and heavy rain. It will still be hot with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

“We’re tracking strong to severe thunderstorms, several waves of storms from late morning through the afternoon and then into the evening,” Rudin said. “Any storm that does develop will have the potential to become strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, even an isolated tornado.”

Conditions will continue to improve Sunday, despite starting off muggy, with partly cloudy skies with seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees and a chance for an isolated shower.

How to breathe safely

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WTOP's Neal Augenstein hears from a doctor on how to breathe safely during poor air quality.

So what should you know about staying safe from the polluted air?

“The smoke gives off different gasses, and those particles can be very small and fine, and get into your lungs. They can get into your bloodstream,” allergist and immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh said. “If you’re having symptoms of headache, itchy, watery eyes, sore throat, coughing, chest pain, chest tightness — these are all symptoms that you’re being affected by the poor air quality.”

If you’re feeling unwell or dizzy, call your doctor. You’ll want to stay indoors as much as possible. But some people indoors might still be affected. Parikh said air purifiers can help filter out the dangerous particles.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments has recommended that residents avoid arduous activities, take breaks where there’s clean air, wear an N95 mask and use a portable air cleaner in rooms.

In Virginia, Fairfax County is cancelling all outdoor activities, such as recess, team practices and extracurricular activities

Forecast

FRIDAY: WEATHER ALERT

Haze and smoke

Highs: 90-95

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: WEATHER ALERT

Smoky skies, isolated thunderstorms

Lows: 72-77

Winds: South 5 mph

SATURDAY: WEATHER ALERT

Partly sunny, very humid, strong storms possible

Highs: 86-92

Winds: Southwest 5-15+ mph

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, isolated shower, storm

Highs: 85-90

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Current Conditions

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