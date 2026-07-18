Cardinals face the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (51-45, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-48, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (51-45, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-48, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dustin May (5-6, 4.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (3-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -116, Cardinals -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the series 1-0.

Arizona has a 49-48 record overall and a 27-21 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are 21-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis has gone 25-19 in road games and 51-45 overall. The Cardinals have a 36-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 13 doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Diamondbacks. Tim Tawa is 9 for 24 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Walker has 19 doubles and 22 home runs for the Cardinals. JJ Wetherholt is 10 for 36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .186 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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