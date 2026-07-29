New York takes on Las Vegas following Stewart’s 29-point game

New York Liberty (16-12, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (19-8, 13-4 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

New York Liberty (16-12, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (19-8, 13-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits the Las Vegas Aces after Breanna Stewart scored 29 points in the Liberty’s 113-109 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Aces have gone 8-5 in home games. Las Vegas ranks second in the Western Conference with 41.5 points per game in the paint led by A’ja Wilson averaging 13.2.

The Liberty have gone 8-7 away from home. New York is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Las Vegas makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). New York averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Las Vegas gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 93-85 on June 30, with Sabrina Ionescu scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 17 points and 6.6 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 26.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Stewart is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 94.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Liberty: 4-6, averaging 90.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.1 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Kierstan Bell: day to day (leg), NaLyssa Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: day to day (concussion protocol).

Liberty: Marine Johannes: day to day (ankle), Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: day to day (concussion protocol).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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