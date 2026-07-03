Netherlands defender Aké leaves Man City to join Fenerbahce’s quest for Turkish league title

ISTANBUL (AP) — Netherlands defender Nathan Aké left Manchester City on Friday to join Fenerbahce as the Istanbul club seeks…

ISTANBUL (AP) — Netherlands defender Nathan Aké left Manchester City on Friday to join Fenerbahce as the Istanbul club seeks a first Turkish league title in 13 seasons.

Fenerbahce announced the signing on its social media accounts without giving details of the transfer fee or the 31-year-old Aké’s contract.

The club said Aké will join training after taking a post-World Cup break. He will reunite with former Man City goalkeeper Ederson who is still at the World Cup with Brazil.

Aké played in three of the Netherlands’ four games at the World Cup, including starting in the round of 32 loss to Morocco on Monday.

Fenerbahce starts its Champions League qualifying campaign on July 21 or 22, at home to Górnik Zabrze in the first leg of the second qualifying round, The return game is in Poland one week later.

Aké spent six seasons under Pep Guardiola at Man City, winning the Champions Leaguee in 2023 and the Premier League four times.

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