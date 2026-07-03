NBC, Peacock will show all 15 Major League Baseball games on Sunday

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — NBC is used to undertaking large presentations with the Olympics. It will face another tall task…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — NBC is used to undertaking large presentations with the Olympics. It will face another tall task this weekend, presenting all of the Major League Baseball games as part of “Star-Spangled Sunday.”

It is the first time a media company has had all 15 games on the schedule.

While some may harken back or shudder to the days of the ill-fated Baseball Network in 1994 and ’95, there are notable exceptions.

All of the games will be available nationally and without blackout restrictions. All of them will be available on Peacock and most on NBCSN.

NBC will begin coverage with the New York Mets facing the Atlanta Braves at 12 p.m. EDT. It also has the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres at 7 p.m. EDT.

Rob Hyland, NBC Sports SVP of Production and Coordinating Producer, will oversee Sunday’s coverage. Hyland produced the primetime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, as well as Super Bowl 60 in February.

Hyland said NBC began work on coordinating Sunday’s coverage in March.

“Working together with local production teams and Major League Baseball, we are excited for ‘Star-Spangled Sunday,’ which will require constant communication and collaboration unlike any event I’ve worked on in nearly three decades with NBC Sports,” he said.

Most games will feature announcers from both teams, a process that has worked well on “Sunday Night Baseball” with Jason Benetti working with analysts with ties to both teams.

The Padres-Dodgers game will feature Benetti with Orel Hershiser and Jake Peavy, along with C.C. Sabathia handling the “Inside the Pitch” analysis. It is believed to be the first time three Cy Young Award winners will work together on an MLB broadcast.

Peacock will also offer multi-view four-box presentation on Sunday.

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