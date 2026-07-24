All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|59
|43
|.578
|—
|New York
|58
|45
|.563
|1½
|Boston
|52
|49
|.515
|6½
|Baltimore
|50
|53
|.485
|9½
|Toronto
|47
|56
|.456
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|47
|.535
|—
|Cleveland
|54
|50
|.519
|1½
|Minnesota
|51
|53
|.490
|4½
|Detroit
|50
|54
|.481
|5½
|Kansas City
|43
|62
|.410
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|51
|51
|.500
|—
|Seattle
|51
|52
|.495
|½
|Houston
|50
|54
|.481
|2
|Athletics
|43
|59
|.422
|8
|Los Angeles
|41
|62
|.398
|10½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Philadelphia
|56
|48
|.538
|5
|Miami
|52
|51
|.505
|8½
|Washington
|52
|52
|.500
|9
|New York
|43
|60
|.417
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|64
|39
|.621
|—
|Chicago
|58
|45
|.563
|6
|Pittsburgh
|53
|51
|.510
|11½
|St. Louis
|52
|50
|.510
|11½
|Cincinnati
|47
|54
|.465
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|65
|38
|.631
|—
|Arizona
|55
|49
|.529
|10½
|San Diego
|50
|53
|.485
|15
|San Francisco
|42
|60
|.412
|22½
|Colorado
|42
|63
|.400
|24
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1, 12 innings
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 1, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Wacha 5-7) at Detroit (Mize 4-6), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Johnson 2-4) at San Francisco (Ray 8-6), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Cease 6-5) at Boston (Gray 12-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-9) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 9-2), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 6-6) at Baltimore (Young 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
Athletics (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 7-6) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-8), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 6, San Diego 5
Arizona 10, St. Louis 6
Friday’s Games
Colorado 5, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees 1, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
Arizona 3, Washington 2
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Bratt 0-0) at Washington (Griffin 11-2), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Johnson 2-4) at San Francisco (Ray 8-6), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Sears 2-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 6-8) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 6-6) at Baltimore (Young 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 3-4) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 10-6), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-6) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.