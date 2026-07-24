All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 59 43 .578 — New York 58 45 .563…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 59 43 .578 — New York 58 45 .563 1½ Boston 52 49 .515 6½ Baltimore 50 53 .485 9½ Toronto 47 56 .456 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 54 47 .535 — Cleveland 54 50 .519 1½ Minnesota 51 53 .490 4½ Detroit 50 54 .481 5½ Kansas City 43 62 .410 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 51 51 .500 — Seattle 51 52 .495 ½ Houston 50 54 .481 2 Athletics 43 59 .422 8 Los Angeles 41 62 .398 10½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 60 42 .588 — Philadelphia 56 48 .538 5 Miami 52 51 .505 8½ Washington 52 52 .500 9 New York 43 60 .417 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 39 .621 — Chicago 58 45 .563 6 Pittsburgh 53 51 .510 11½ St. Louis 52 50 .510 11½ Cincinnati 47 54 .465 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 65 38 .631 — Arizona 55 49 .529 10½ San Diego 50 53 .485 15 San Francisco 42 60 .412 22½ Colorado 42 63 .400 24

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1, 12 innings

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Wacha 5-7) at Detroit (Mize 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Johnson 2-4) at San Francisco (Ray 8-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 6-5) at Boston (Gray 12-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-9) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 9-2), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 6-6) at Baltimore (Young 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Athletics (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 7-6) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-8), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 6, San Diego 5

Arizona 10, St. Louis 6

Friday’s Games

Colorado 5, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

Arizona 3, Washington 2

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Bratt 0-0) at Washington (Griffin 11-2), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Johnson 2-4) at San Francisco (Ray 8-6), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Sears 2-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 6-8) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 6-6) at Baltimore (Young 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-4) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 10-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-6) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

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