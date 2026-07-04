Morocco 3, Canada 0

Morocco 0 3 — 3 Canada 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Morocco, Ounahi, (Hakimi), 50th minute; 2,…

Morocco 0 3 — 3 Canada 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Morocco, Ounahi, (Hakimi), 50th minute; 2, Morocco, Ounahi, (Diaz), 82nd; 3, Morocco, Rahimi, (Diaz), 90th+8.

Goalies_Morocco, Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Canada, Maxime Crepeau, Dayne St. Clair, Owen Goodman.

Yellow Cards_Halhal, Morocco, 20th; Hakimi, Morocco, 40th; Laryea, Canada, 41st; David, Canada, 43rd; Ounahi, Morocco, 45th; El Khannouss, Morocco, 45th+6; De Fougerolles, Canada, 49th; Larin, Canada, 67th.

Referee_Michael Oliver. Assistant Referees_Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring, Jarred Gillett. 4th Official_Danny Makkelie.

A_68,777.

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