Morocco 3, Canada 0

|Morocco
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Canada
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Morocco, Ounahi, (Hakimi), 50th minute; 2, Morocco, Ounahi, (Diaz), 82nd; 3, Morocco, Rahimi, (Diaz), 90th+8.
Goalies_Morocco, Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Canada, Maxime Crepeau, Dayne St. Clair, Owen Goodman.
Yellow Cards_Halhal, Morocco, 20th; Hakimi, Morocco, 40th; Laryea, Canada, 41st; David, Canada, 43rd; Ounahi, Morocco, 45th; El Khannouss, Morocco, 45th+6; De Fougerolles, Canada, 49th; Larin, Canada, 67th.
Referee_Michael Oliver. Assistant Referees_Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring, Jarred Gillett. 4th Official_Danny Makkelie.
A_68,777.
___
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