Minnesota puts road win streak on the line against Toronto

Minnesota Lynx (23-6, 15-1 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-17, 5-8 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (23-6, 15-1 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-17, 5-8 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Lynx play Toronto Tempo.

The Tempo are 6-10 in home games. Toronto averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lynx are 12-2 on the road. Minnesota ranks second in the WNBA with 35.3 rebounds per game. Natasha Howard paces the Lynx with 7.9.

Toronto averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 9.1 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 91.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 93.2 Toronto allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last meeting 100-93 on July 29. Olivia Miles scored 24 points to help lead the Lynx to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Mabrey is averaging 21.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Tempo. Isabelle Harrison is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Howard is averaging 15.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 25.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 2-8, averaging 87.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.6 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 94.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Brittney Sykes: out (foot), Isabelle Harrison: day to day (knee), Nyara Sabally: day to day (rib).

Lynx: Emma Cechova: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.