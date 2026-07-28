Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

Atlanta Braves (62-44, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (45-62, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (62-44, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (45-62, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (11-6, 2.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Mets: Christian Scott (3-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -168, Mets +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

New York is 23-30 in home games and 45-62 overall. The Mets have a 32-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has a 62-44 record overall and a 30-24 record on the road. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks eighth in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Mets are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Michael Harris II has 21 doubles and 19 home runs for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 15 for 39 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Braves: 6-4, .250 batting average, 5.33 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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