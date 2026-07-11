McGregor Fight Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 UFC 329 Prediction Market Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new profile with the McGregor Fight Kalshi promo code WTOP15 welcome offer here, you can secure $15 in bonuses for tonight’s highly anticipated bout.

McGregor Fight Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer Overview

McGregor Fight Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get a $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On July 11th, 2026

After initiating the offer with the code WTOP15, you will be strategically positioned to forecast the action. Available strictly to new Kalshi customers, this exclusive promotion grants a $15 sign-up bonus to deploy on prediction markets for the Max Holloway and Conor McGregor fight. To get started, eligible users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their account.

The $15 bonus officially vests once the user completes a total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you are forecasting the outright winner or specific events during the Holloway-McGregor bout, your initial volume of trades will activate the reward. Kalshi operates in most US states, and all users must be at least 18 years of age to participate. To make things even better, you will not have to trade the full $10 in one transaction. You can split that $10 up into multiple transactions. Once you cross that threshold, you will receive your $15 in bonuses to use across the platform.

Use McGregor Fight Kalshi Promo Today on Holloway vs. McGregor

With the probabilities currently available on the platform, traders can evaluate the projected event outcomes. Trade on any of the probabilities for Holloway and McGregor as they prepare to battle.

Outcome Probability Max Holloway Wins 67% Conor McGregor Wins 33%

After you sign up, you should evaluate these probabilities to see which side you want to back. Holloway enters as a significant favorite over McGregor for this highly anticipated clash.

Steps To Activate Your McGregor Fight Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer

Unlocking your sign-up bonus ahead of the Holloway vs. McGregor fight is a logical, straightforward process. Follow these instructional steps to establish your account and claim the reward:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by providing standard personal data. To satisfy secure onboarding protocols, you will also need to submit proof of identification. You will be asked to input your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number and more. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the McGregor Fight Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to formally opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, execute $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You can direct these trades toward outcomes in the Holloway and McGregor bout or leverage other available markets.

Important Note: You are not required to execute a single trade worth $10 to qualify. You can make multiple smaller predictions—as long as the cumulative sum of your trades hits the $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked and credited to your account.