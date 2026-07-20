Marlins’ Max Meyer placed on injury list with neck strain, Lopez out with finger inflammation

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami Marlins All-Star right-hander Max Meyer was placed on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain,…

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami Marlins All-Star right-hander Max Meyer was placed on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain, and All-Star shortstop Otto Lopez is out of the starting lineup for the second straight game.

Marlins’ manager Clayton McCullough said before Monday’s game against Miami that Meyer felt “a little sensation in the neck area” during his start in Seattle on July 7. He felt fine going into his start on Saturday in Milwaukee, but the sensation returned during the third inning.

The Marlins say Meyer will be examined by Dr. Robert Watkins IV in Los Angeles this week.

“Certainly, a level concern that he’s gonna go on the IL and have to be down for at least a couple of week, but I think right now (they) just want to get a fuller picture of what’s going on and what’s leading to this,” McCullough said.

A first-time All-Star this season, the 27-year-old Meyer is 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 20 starts.

The Marlins recalled right-hander Zach Brzykcy from Triple-A to take Meyer’s spot on the 26-man roster.

Lopez was feeling better on Monday after missing Sunday’s game with finger inflammation. McCullough said he doesn’t anticipate Lopez being out much longer.

“The swelling has gone down some,” McCullough said. “He had more range of motion. I think he was able to get through some baseball activity today, hitting in the cage some, come out and play, so he’s certainly better than he was yesterday.”

Lopez is batting .335 with nine home runs and 41 RBIs in 97 games this season.

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