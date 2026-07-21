Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Padres into game 2

San Diego Padres (49-51, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-41, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (49-51, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-41, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.36 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (4-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -148, Padres +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 58-41 record overall and a 30-19 record at home. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

San Diego has a 22-27 record in road games and a 49-51 record overall. The Padres have gone 24-40 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 25 doubles, 26 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 15 for 38 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 57 RBIs while hitting .201 for the Padres. Ty France is 13 for 37 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Padres: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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