Dodgers play the Phillies after Betts’ 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-38, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-45, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-38, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-45, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (10-2, 2.69 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-1, 2.13 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -137, Dodgers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Philadelphia Phillies after Mookie Betts had four hits on Monday in a 10-7 loss to the Phillies.

Philadelphia is 27-23 in home games and 56-45 overall. The Phillies have hit 133 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

Los Angeles has a 32-19 record on the road and a 63-38 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 27-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13 for 38 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 11 for 40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Banks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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