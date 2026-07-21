Brewers host the Mets on 4-game home win streak

New York Mets (42-59, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (63-37, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday,…

New York Mets (42-59, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (63-37, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zach Thornton (0-1, 2.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -149, Mets +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they play the New York Mets.

Milwaukee is 63-37 overall and 33-18 at home. The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

New York has gone 21-31 on the road and 42-59 overall. The Mets are 23-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers has 15 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Brewers. Joey Ortiz is 9 for 34 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 21 home runs while slugging .547. Tyrone Taylor is 8 for 24 with four home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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