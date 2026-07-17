Marlins come into matchup with the Brewers on losing streak

Miami Marlins (52-45, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-37, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 7:40…

Miami Marlins (52-45, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-37, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (10-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Brewers: Logan Henderson (3-1, 3.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -150, Marlins +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins look to break a three-game skid with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 59-37 record overall and a 29-18 record in home games. The Brewers have the best team ERA in the NL at 3.48.

Miami has a 52-45 record overall and a 21-25 record on the road. The Marlins have gone 27-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has a .282 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 13 doubles and nine home runs. Brice Turang is 14 for 44 with two home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with 13 home runs while slugging .458. Heriberto Hernandez is 10 for 31 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Michael Petersen: day-to-day (hamstring), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), John King: 15-Day IL (ankle), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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