Reds visit the Rockies to open 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (43-52, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-59, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Cincinnati Reds (43-52, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-59, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (3-9, 4.72 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rockies: Gabriel Hughes (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -117, Reds -105; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Cincinnati Reds to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has gone 22-25 in home games and 39-59 overall. The Rockies have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

Cincinnati has a 21-24 record on the road and a 43-52 record overall. The Reds have a 19-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Rumfield has 20 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while hitting .296 for the Rockies. Jake McCarthy is 12 for 37 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .274 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 15 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs. Tyler Stephenson is 12 for 34 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.70 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano: 15-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (calf), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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