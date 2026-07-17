Cardinals visit the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (50-45, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-47, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (50-45, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-47, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (4-7, 3.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-8, 5.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -112, Diamondbacks -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Arizona is 49-47 overall and 27-20 in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 17-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 50-45 overall and 24-19 in road games. The Cardinals have a 24-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte is second on the Diamondbacks with 39 extra base hits (19 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs). Nolan Arenado is 9 for 37 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 67 RBIs while hitting .273 for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 11 for 33 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .183 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.