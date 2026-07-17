University of Maryland study warns of rising health costs from Canadian wildfire smoke

Zafar Zafari, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, explained that the research identified six "hot spot days" in Maryland tied to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires in 2023.

Researchers at the University of Maryland say their study of the 2023 Canadian wildfires highlights the need to prepare for the public health impacts and medical costs of future wildfire smoke.

Zafar Zafari, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and an investigator with the University of Maryland Institute for Health Computing, explained that the research identified six “hot spot days” in Maryland tied to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires in 2023.

The data focused on the level of particulates in Maryland’s air as a result of the wildfires, and Zafari said when it came to the impact on patients and the university’s healthcare system, “We noticed 18 to 20% more visits during those hot spot days.”

Along with the increase in medical visits, Zafari said the cost to the hospital system totaled $2.4 million.

He added that the research could help health officials identify those who might be most affected by smoke from wildfires and help them take proactive steps to minimize the negative impacts of exposure in the future.

The need to consider the impact of wildfires, is clear, said Zafari. “If you look at the historical data, every decade, every 10 years, we have some levels of increase in both the intensity as well as the frequency of these wildfires.”

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