DC region under code red air quality alert due to heat and smoky skies

As a result, a code red air quality alert has been issued for this entire area and the Baltimore area, meaning that the air will be unhealthy for everyone.

It will be another hot and smoky day in the D.C. region thanks to the Canadian wildfires affecting the air quality.

As a result, a code red air quality alert has been issued for this entire area and the Baltimore area, meaning that the air will be unhealthy for everyone, especially those with health issues. It’s strongly recommended that you limit your time outside so that you don’t get exposed to the heat and smoke.

The thick smoke in the sky Friday will be similar to what happened during the summer of 2023 when the region was under code red, purple and maroon alerts, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

“The darker the color means a higher concentration of smoke particles in the air, so that can make it more difficult to breathe, especially if you’re doing strenuous activity outdoors, taking deeper breaths now,” Whelan said.

The air quality will be worse for those along and west of the Interstate 81 corridor as a code purple air quality alert.

Wildfire smoke is impacting air quality across much of the Great Lakes region into New England and the Mid-Atlantic with widespread Air Quality Alerts in effect. Check current conditions at https://t.co/CVx9g8Hm1q pic.twitter.com/6mdah6Vl4Y — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 17, 2026

Other than the smoky air, it will be extremely hot with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

Thick smoke will continue to cover the area during the evening and overnight hours, when there could be a possibility for an isolated storm and shower.

The air quality will start to improve Saturday because of a cold front removing the smoky air and bringing strong chances of rain and storms. It will still be hot with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Whelan said these storms “could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, an isolated tornado or even flash flooding.”

“Have a place to seek shelter should storms develop for your outdoor plan,” Whelan said.

Conditions will continue to improve Sunday, despite starting off muggy, with partly cloudy skies with seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees and a chance for an isolated shower.

How to breathe safely

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WTOP's Neal Augenstein hears from a doctor on how to breathe safely during poor air quality.

The code red quality air comes from smoke from the Canadian wildfires and summertime ozone pollution.

So what should you know about staying safe?

“The smoke gives off different gasses, and those particles can be very small and fine, and get into your lungs. They can get into your bloodstream,” allergist and immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh said. “If you’re having symptoms of headache, itchy, watery eyes, sore throat, coughing, chest pain, chest tightness — these are all symptoms that you’re being affected by the poor air quality.”

If you’re feeling unwell or dizzy, call your doctor. You’ll want to stay indoors as much as possible. But some people indoors might still be affected. Parikh said air purifiers can help filter out the dangerous particles.

Forecast

FRIDAY: WEATHER ALERT

Haze and smoke

Highs: 90-95

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: WEATHER ALERT

Smoky skies, isolated thunderstorms

Lows: 72-77

Winds: South 5 mph

SATURDAY: WEATHER ALERT

Partly sunny, very humid, strong storms possible

Highs: 86-92

Winds: Southwest 5-15+ mph

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, isolated shower, storm

Highs: 85-90

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Current Conditions

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