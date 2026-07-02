Mariners’ Rodriguez removed after being hit in helmet by thrown ball

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodriguez was removed from the Mariners’ game against Los Angeles Angels on Thursday…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodriguez was removed from the Mariners’ game against Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night after being hit in the back of the helmet by a thrown ball.

Rodriguez was running from first to second on a ground ball in the first inning when first baseman Nolan Schanuel fielded it and tried to throw to second to start a double play. The errant throw allowed Rodriguez to take third.

After being checked out by Mariners manager Dan Wilson and a team athletic trainer, Rodriguez remained on third base and played a half-inning in the field. But he was pulled in the top of the third inning for Victor Robles. The Mariners had to make another move in the top of the fifth when Weston Wilson took over in center field for Robles, who’d been hit by a pitch in the bottom of the third.

The three-time All-Star Rodriguez played in a career-high 160 games last season. He has played in 87 of Seattle’s 88 games this season.

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