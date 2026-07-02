Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller takes no-hitter into 7th inning against Angels

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryce Miller is working on a no-hitter for the Seattle Mariners through six innings against the Los…

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryce Miller is working on a no-hitter for the Seattle Mariners through six innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

The right-hander had struck seven and walked none, throwing 50 of his 69 pitches for strikes. The only baserunner for the Angels came when Denzer Guzmán reached second on a throwing error by Mariners third baseman J.P. Crawford with two outs in the fourth.

The 27-year-old Miller took a 3-2 record and 1.97 ERA into the game. His season debut was delayed by a strained left oblique muscle sustained in spring training, but he joined the rotation in mid-May.

Angels rookie Walbert Ureña also had a no-hitter going through five innings, before Crawford led off the sixth with a double.

James Paxton pitched the most recent no-hitter for Seattle, at Toronto on May 8, 2018. Paxton was born and raised in Canada.

The Angels haven’t been no-hit since Sept. 11, 1999 — the longest active streak in the majors. In that game, they lost 7-0 at Minnesota, shut down by Twins pitcher Eric Milton.

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