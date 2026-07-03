Lynx’s Reeve still a victory away from claiming WNBA regular-season record after loss to New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve will have to wait at least another game to break the record…

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve will have to wait at least another game to break the record for most regular-season victories in WNBA history.

The Lynx lost in her first attempt on Friday night in a 99-86 defeat to New York. The next chance will come Monday when Minnesota hosts Connecticut. That game is on the 13th anniversary, to the day, that Mike Thibault broke Van Chancellor’s record for most career regular-season wins.

Thibault finished with 379 — a mark that Reeve has equaled.

Reeve will be happy when the chase is over.

“It’s become a distraction,” Reeve said at shootaround Friday morning. “One way or another, we’ll win another game. We’ll be able to focus on stuff again. I hate it for these guys.”

Reeve has gone 379-195 during the regular season in her career with Minnesota. She took over the Lynx in 2010 and has led the franchise to four WNBA championships.

“It’s an amazing record to break, just thinking about the teams and the coaches that have come through this league,” said Lynx guard Kayla McBride. “I think it says a lot.”

Her staff is filled with her former players, including Lindsay Whalen. In 2025, she added Eric Thibault.

The younger Thibault was on his father’s staff in Washington when he broke the wins record. He sees a lot of similarities between the two coaches who are friends.

“The way they create an environment and culture where there’s expectations and where they’ll pull the best out of people. To do that over a long time takes a special person,” Eric Thibault said. “They aren’t the same personality wise, but I think the feeling they create in getting people to do their part is similar.”

Whenever Reeve breaks his record, the elder Thibault said he’d be happy for her.

“If I’m going to have my record broken, I’d rather it was her more than anyone I know,” Mike Thibault told The Associated Press in a phone interview Friday. “We’ve been competing against each other, but were also friends. We worked together with USA Basketball. We’ve had a good relationship for a long time.”

It’s been a whirlwind week for Reeve, who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame last Saturday. She flew to Dallas early the next morning to coach the Western Conference-leading Lynx, who have the best record in the WNBA at 15-5.

Whalen presented her at the Hall of Fame and was on the four championship teams. She also played for Mike Thibault in Connecticut.

“It’s something that she never thought about,” Whalen said of breaking the record. “Creating a winning culture has always been important to her. What she’s been able to do, speaks to her longevity, her love of the game and passion for the game.”

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