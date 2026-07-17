Los Angeles Lakers announce jersey patch partnership with financial assistant app Albert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will have a new jersey patch under their new owner. The Lakers…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will have a new jersey patch under their new owner.

The Lakers announced a partnership with Albert on Friday, naming the personal financial assistant app as the team’s official jersey patch partner.

Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter bought a controlling stake in the Lakers last year and has made numerous changes, including the decision to end a jersey patch partnership with Korean food company Bibigo in March.

The Albert jersey patch will be featured on the upper left chest of all four Lakers uniform designs.

Bibigo had been the Lakers’ jersey patch partner since 2021 following a five-year deal with e-commerce company Wish.

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