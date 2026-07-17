Fliff Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Sign-Up Bonus for MLB Friday, World Cup This Weekend

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem the Fliff promo code WTOP50 to secure a $50 bonus to use on the MLB games tonight and two World Cup games this weekend. Get started here.







Fliff Promo Code WTOP50 for $50 MLB Bonus

Fliff Promo Code WTOP50 New Fliff User Offer Get $50 Offer Terms and Conditions 18+, no purchase necessary, void where prohibited. see terms at getfliff.com Date Last Verified July 17th, 2026

For new Fliff customers looking to get in on the baseball action, the current welcome offer is designed to instantly maximize your initial bankroll. When you sign up, you will unlock a generous two-part bonus: simply Spend $5, Get $50 in Free Play + 100% Match Up to $100 on Your First Deposit. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and this setup ensures that even a minimal initial commitment provides significant playing power to use on today’s MLB matchups.

Before claiming this offer, it does stand to reason that there are a few standard eligibility requirements to keep in mind. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Fliff customers who are at least 18 years of age. While the social sportsbook is widely accessible across most of the country, users must be physically present in a state where Fliff is available in order to play and redeem the bonus funds.

Use Fliff MLB Bonus On Tonight’s Games

The easiest way to utilize your Fliff welcome bonus is by placing a full-game moneyline pick, which simply requires you to choose the outright winner of a matchup. We’re bypassing the noise of inning-specific derivatives today and focusing strictly on the macro level to find actionable value.

Below is a look at the current moneyline odds for today’s featured MLB games.

Matchup Favorite (ML) Underdog (ML) Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees Yankees (-108) Dodgers (-108) Miami Marlins @ Milwaukee Brewers Brewers (-146) Marlins (+124)

When searching for the best moneyline value, we’ve seen time and time again that it helps to weigh season-long trends and overall performance rather than blindly trusting the odds. The Dodgers enter this matchup with an exceptional 61-36 record, fueled by a dangerous lineup that boasts a .262 team batting average. The Yankees (54-42) counter with a slightly stronger pitching staff, holding a 3.39 team ERA compared to the Dodgers’ 3.55 mark. Given the offensive firepower of Los Angeles, backing them at a pick ’em price offers solid analytical value.

For the second matchup, the Milwaukee Brewers are listed as -146 moneyline favorites against the visiting Miami Marlins, who come back at +124. Milwaukee brings a 59-37 record and a sturdy 3.48 team ERA into the contest. On the other side, the Marlins sit at 52-45 overall and have struggled more on the mound, carrying a 4.01 team ERA. At that price, bettors must decide whether Milwaukee’s pitching advantage justifies laying the favorite number or if Miami offers enough plus-money value as the underdog.

How to Activate the Fliff Promo Code WTOP50

Unlocking your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Whether you want to back the New York Yankees or target potential underdog value with the Miami Marlins, just follow these simple steps to claim your bonus funds: