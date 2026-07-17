Leeds signs Bosnian defender Muharemović fouled by US forward Balogun at World Cup

LEEDS, England (AP) — The Bosnian defender who was fouled by United States forward Folarin Balogun that sparked a World…

LEEDS, England (AP) — The Bosnian defender who was fouled by United States forward Folarin Balogun that sparked a World Cup controversy is moving to Premier League club Leeds.

U.S.-owned Leeds said it signed center back Tarik Muharemović on a five-year deal from Sassuolo in Italy. The transfer fee was reportedly 40 million euros ($46 million).

The 23-year-old Muharemović was sent off in Bosnia-Herzegovina’s second group game at the World Cup, a 4-1 loss against Switzerland, and returned to face the U.S. in the round of 32.

The U.S. led Bosnia on Balogun’s goal in what would be a 2-0 win when the Monaco forward stepped on Muharemović’s ankle as the pair challenged for the ball.

Balogun was shown a red card after a video review and should have been suspended from the round of 16 game against Belgium. U.S. President Donald Trump helped to pressure FIFA President Gianni Infantino not to suspend Balogun who eventually played in Belgium’s 4-1 win.

Muharemović helped Sassuolo win the second-tier Serie B title in 2025 while on loan from Juventus.

He joins Leeds for the club’s second season back in the Premier League after a 14th-place finish.

The club is owned by 49ers Enterprises, the investment operation of the San Francisco NFL franchise.

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