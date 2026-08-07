Mets rookie outfielder Carson Benge leaves game with left wrist soreness after making sliding catch

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets rookie outfielder Carson Benge was removed from Friday night’s 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets rookie outfielder Carson Benge was removed from Friday night’s 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates with left wrist soreness.

Benge exited in the bottom of the fourth, one inning after sliding into the wall in the left-field corner while catching a flyball hit by Ronny Simon.

X-rays were negative, though interim manager Andy Green said Benge could undergo further imaging if he still feels pain Saturday morning.

Benge was replaced by Cristian Pache with the Mets ahead 6-0. Benge helped New York build the lead with a pair of run-scoring singles. He is batting .270 with 13 home runs, 46 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and a .742 OPS.

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