Las Vegas hosts Indiana following overtime win against Chicago

Indiana Fever (11-8, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (15-5, 10-4 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (11-8, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (15-5, 10-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Aces -7.5; over/under is 181.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Indiana Fever after the Aces took down the Chicago Sky 98-90 in overtime.

The Aces have gone 6-3 at home. Las Vegas is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fever are 3-4 in road games. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 39.9 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 9.1.

Las Vegas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Las Vegas gives up.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 23.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Boston is averaging 17 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 93.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 96.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.7 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Dana Evans: day to day (leg), A’ja Wilson: day to day (leg), Janiah Barker: day to day (leg).

Fever: Sophie Cunningham: day to day (illness), Caitlin Clark: out (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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