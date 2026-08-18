Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Aug. 19
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 Juddmonte International: From York Racecourse (The Knavesmire), York, England
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Leon, Nicaragua vs. Santiago, Dominican Republic, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Tacoma, Wash. vs. Phenix City, Ala., United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Seoul, South Korea, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Bridgewater, Masss. vs. Bayonne, N.J., United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Pittsburgh (joined in progress) (12:35 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore (6:35 p.m.) OR Toronto at Tampa Bay (6:40 p.m.)
6:35 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: FC Supra du Québec at Forge FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: St. Louis at Kansas City
10 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Colorado at Phoenix
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Houston
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Round of 16 & Doubles 2nd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
USA — Minnesota at Golden State
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