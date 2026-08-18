Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Aug. 19 HORSE RACING 8:30 a.m. FS2 — 2026 Juddmonte…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Aug. 19

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 Juddmonte International: From York Racecourse (The Knavesmire), York, England

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Leon, Nicaragua vs. Santiago, Dominican Republic, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Tacoma, Wash. vs. Phenix City, Ala., United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Seoul, South Korea, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Bridgewater, Masss. vs. Bayonne, N.J., United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Pittsburgh (joined in progress) (12:35 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore (6:35 p.m.) OR Toronto at Tampa Bay (6:40 p.m.)

6:35 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: FC Supra du Québec at Forge FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: St. Louis at Kansas City

10 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Colorado at Phoenix

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Houston

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Round of 16 & Doubles 2nd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

USA — Minnesota at Golden State

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.