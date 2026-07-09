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Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 9, 2026, 4:18 PM

Thursday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

First Round

Jerry Kelly 34-31—65
Darren Clarke 34-32—66
Mike Weir 31-35—66
Ernie Els 34-33—67
Zach Johnson 32-35—67
Soren Kjeldsen 33-34—67
Cameron Percy 32-35—67
Y.E. Yang 34-33—67
Steve Allan 33-35—68
Stuart Appleby 34-34—68
Ryan Armour 36-32—68
George McNeill 31-37—68
Rory Sabbatini 34-34—68
Boo Weekley 34-34—68
Stephen Ames 34-35—69
Angel Cabrera 35-34—69
Greg Chalmers 36-33—69
Stewart Cink 34-35—69
David Duval 35-34—69
Retief Goosen 35-34—69
Justin Leonard 35-34—69
Steven Alker 35-35—70
Jason Caron 36-34—70
Alex Cejka 34-36—70
K.J. Choi 34-36—70
Joe Durant 38-32—70
Paul Goydos 36-34—70
Mark Hensby 35-35—70
Bernhard Langer 35-35—70
Rocco Mediate 35-35—70
Brett Quigley 34-36—70
Tag Ridings 34-36—70
Michael Wright 34-36—70
Woody Austin 36-35—71
Ben Crane 36-35—71
John Daly 37-34—71
Steve Flesch 36-35—71
Brian Gay 37-34—71
Matt Gogel 36-35—71
Timothy O’Neal 37-34—71
Rod Pampling 34-37—71
Vijay Singh 35-36—71
Paul Stankowski 36-35—71
David Toms 36-35—71
Kirk Triplett 36-35—71
Charlie Wi 36-35—71
Chad Campbell 36-36—72
Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-37—72
Billy Mayfair 37-35—72
Kenny Perry 36-36—72
Steve Stricker 36-36—72
Ken Tanigawa 39-33—72
Vaughn Taylor 36-36—72
Mario Tiziani 35-37—72
Doug Barron 37-36—73
Tommy Gainey 38-35—73
Ricardo Gonzalez 37-36—73
Scott Hend 38-35—73
Fredrik Jacobson 33-40—73
Jeff Maggert 38-35—73
Tim Petrovic 36-37—73
Shane Bertsch 38-36—74
Ken Duke 37-37—74
Harrison Frazar 37-37—74
Tom Pernice 37-37—74
Kevin Sutherland 36-38—74
Bo Van Pelt 35-39—74
Chris DiMarco 38-37—75
Stephen Dodd 37-38—75
Bob Estes 38-38—76
Richard Green 39-37—76
Davis Love III 39-37—76
Scott Parel 39-37—76
Heath Slocum 36-40—76
Robert Karlsson 38-39—77
Thongchai Jaidee 42-37—79
Dicky Pride 39-40—79
Scott McCarron 42-38—80

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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