Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Thursday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
First Round
|Jerry Kelly
|34-31—65
|Darren Clarke
|34-32—66
|Mike Weir
|31-35—66
|Ernie Els
|34-33—67
|Zach Johnson
|32-35—67
|Soren Kjeldsen
|33-34—67
|Cameron Percy
|32-35—67
|Y.E. Yang
|34-33—67
|Steve Allan
|33-35—68
|Stuart Appleby
|34-34—68
|Ryan Armour
|36-32—68
|George McNeill
|31-37—68
|Rory Sabbatini
|34-34—68
|Boo Weekley
|34-34—68
|Stephen Ames
|34-35—69
|Angel Cabrera
|35-34—69
|Greg Chalmers
|36-33—69
|Stewart Cink
|34-35—69
|David Duval
|35-34—69
|Retief Goosen
|35-34—69
|Justin Leonard
|35-34—69
|Steven Alker
|35-35—70
|Jason Caron
|36-34—70
|Alex Cejka
|34-36—70
|K.J. Choi
|34-36—70
|Joe Durant
|38-32—70
|Paul Goydos
|36-34—70
|Mark Hensby
|35-35—70
|Bernhard Langer
|35-35—70
|Rocco Mediate
|35-35—70
|Brett Quigley
|34-36—70
|Tag Ridings
|34-36—70
|Michael Wright
|34-36—70
|Woody Austin
|36-35—71
|Ben Crane
|36-35—71
|John Daly
|37-34—71
|Steve Flesch
|36-35—71
|Brian Gay
|37-34—71
|Matt Gogel
|36-35—71
|Timothy O’Neal
|37-34—71
|Rod Pampling
|34-37—71
|Vijay Singh
|35-36—71
|Paul Stankowski
|36-35—71
|David Toms
|36-35—71
|Kirk Triplett
|36-35—71
|Charlie Wi
|36-35—71
|Chad Campbell
|36-36—72
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|35-37—72
|Billy Mayfair
|37-35—72
|Kenny Perry
|36-36—72
|Steve Stricker
|36-36—72
|Ken Tanigawa
|39-33—72
|Vaughn Taylor
|36-36—72
|Mario Tiziani
|35-37—72
|Doug Barron
|37-36—73
|Tommy Gainey
|38-35—73
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|37-36—73
|Scott Hend
|38-35—73
|Fredrik Jacobson
|33-40—73
|Jeff Maggert
|38-35—73
|Tim Petrovic
|36-37—73
|Shane Bertsch
|38-36—74
|Ken Duke
|37-37—74
|Harrison Frazar
|37-37—74
|Tom Pernice
|37-37—74
|Kevin Sutherland
|36-38—74
|Bo Van Pelt
|35-39—74
|Chris DiMarco
|38-37—75
|Stephen Dodd
|37-38—75
|Bob Estes
|38-38—76
|Richard Green
|39-37—76
|Davis Love III
|39-37—76
|Scott Parel
|39-37—76
|Heath Slocum
|36-40—76
|Robert Karlsson
|38-39—77
|Thongchai Jaidee
|42-37—79
|Dicky Pride
|39-40—79
|Scott McCarron
|42-38—80
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