Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Thursday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 First Round Jerry…

Thursday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

First Round

Jerry Kelly 34-31—65 Darren Clarke 34-32—66 Mike Weir 31-35—66 Ernie Els 34-33—67 Zach Johnson 32-35—67 Soren Kjeldsen 33-34—67 Cameron Percy 32-35—67 Y.E. Yang 34-33—67 Steve Allan 33-35—68 Stuart Appleby 34-34—68 Ryan Armour 36-32—68 George McNeill 31-37—68 Rory Sabbatini 34-34—68 Boo Weekley 34-34—68 Stephen Ames 34-35—69 Angel Cabrera 35-34—69 Greg Chalmers 36-33—69 Stewart Cink 34-35—69 David Duval 35-34—69 Retief Goosen 35-34—69 Justin Leonard 35-34—69 Steven Alker 35-35—70 Jason Caron 36-34—70 Alex Cejka 34-36—70 K.J. Choi 34-36—70 Joe Durant 38-32—70 Paul Goydos 36-34—70 Mark Hensby 35-35—70 Bernhard Langer 35-35—70 Rocco Mediate 35-35—70 Brett Quigley 34-36—70 Tag Ridings 34-36—70 Michael Wright 34-36—70 Woody Austin 36-35—71 Ben Crane 36-35—71 John Daly 37-34—71 Steve Flesch 36-35—71 Brian Gay 37-34—71 Matt Gogel 36-35—71 Timothy O’Neal 37-34—71 Rod Pampling 34-37—71 Vijay Singh 35-36—71 Paul Stankowski 36-35—71 David Toms 36-35—71 Kirk Triplett 36-35—71 Charlie Wi 36-35—71 Chad Campbell 36-36—72 Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-37—72 Billy Mayfair 37-35—72 Kenny Perry 36-36—72 Steve Stricker 36-36—72 Ken Tanigawa 39-33—72 Vaughn Taylor 36-36—72 Mario Tiziani 35-37—72 Doug Barron 37-36—73 Tommy Gainey 38-35—73 Ricardo Gonzalez 37-36—73 Scott Hend 38-35—73 Fredrik Jacobson 33-40—73 Jeff Maggert 38-35—73 Tim Petrovic 36-37—73 Shane Bertsch 38-36—74 Ken Duke 37-37—74 Harrison Frazar 37-37—74 Tom Pernice 37-37—74 Kevin Sutherland 36-38—74 Bo Van Pelt 35-39—74 Chris DiMarco 38-37—75 Stephen Dodd 37-38—75 Bob Estes 38-38—76 Richard Green 39-37—76 Davis Love III 39-37—76 Scott Parel 39-37—76 Heath Slocum 36-40—76 Robert Karlsson 38-39—77 Thongchai Jaidee 42-37—79 Dicky Pride 39-40—79 Scott McCarron 42-38—80

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