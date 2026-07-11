Karros’ 2-run single in the ninth helps Rockies rally past Giants 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Karros hit a broken-bat, two-run single during a three-run ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Karros hit a broken-bat, two-run single during a three-run ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Friday night.

The Rockies trailed 2-1 when Mickey Moniak opened the ninth with a single off Caleb Kilian (2-5), who then walked pinch-hitter Troy Johnston.

Jake McCarthy followed with a bunt single to load the bases, setting up Karros for a base hit to center that brought home Moniak and Johnston. McCarthy moved to third and Kilian departed in favor of lefty Erik Miller.

Cole Carrigg greeted Miller with a sacrifice fly to left to bring home McCarthy and make it 4-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Giants got a sacrifice fly from Rafael Devers off Jordan Romano to make it 4-3. Romano then walked Willy Adames to load the bases with two outs.

Juan Mejia replaced Romano and got Bryce Eldridge to ground out to second to end the game. Mejia earned his fourth save.

Antonio Senzatela (9-1) worked a perfect eighth inning to pick up the win.

Devers drove in all of the Giants’ runs.

San Francisco grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second when Devers took Tanner Gordon deep to right. It was Devers’ 19th home run of the season. He hit two off Gordon in the Rockies’ 7-6 win over the Giants in Denver on Sunday.

Devers gave the Giants a 2-1 lead with an RBI single with two outs in the seventh.

The Rockies tied it 1-1 in the fifth on consecutive two-out doubles by Ezequiel Tovar and McCarthy.

The Giants had won in each of starter Robbie Ray’s previous eight outings and had won 19 of their previous 20 home games against Colorado.

Up next

Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (2-7, 7.46 ERA) faces San Francisco RHP Tyler Mahle (1-8, 5.70) on Saturday.

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