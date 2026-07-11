Dallas faces Chicago following Bueckers’ 34-point showing

Chicago Sky (7-15, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-8, 6-6 Western Conference) Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (7-15, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-8, 6-6 Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings plays the Chicago Sky after Paige Bueckers scored 34 points in the Dallas Wings’ 108-95 win over the Toronto Tempo.

The Wings are 6-3 in home games. Dallas ranks second in the WNBA with 22.1 assists per game led by Bueckers averaging 6.0.

The Sky are 4-8 on the road. Chicago ranks seventh in the WNBA with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kamilla Cardoso averaging 2.5.

Dallas’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 86.2 points per game, 1.1 more than the 85.1 Dallas gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wings won 93-92 in the last matchup on June 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is averaging 20.6 points and six assists for the Wings. Jessica Shepard is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cardoso is averaging 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 17.6 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 91.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 93.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Costanza Verona: day to day (coach’s decision), Haley Jones: day to day (coach’s decision).

Sky: Skylar Diggins: out (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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