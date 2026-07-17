Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Use $15 Bonus for MLB, The Open Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to step up from simple bets and chase a nice pay day, I’ve got exactly what we need. By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new customers can claim a lucrative welcome offer ahead of today’s MLB action. When you open an account here and make $10 in trades, you’ll instantly unlock a $15 bonus.

There is nothing better than getting extra capital to start forecasting outcomes for today’s heavyweight matchups—like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Yankees. Plus, you can use that bonus to handicap any MLB game this weekend or even shift gears to predict outcomes at The Open.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Details of the Welcome Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 17, 2026

Trade $10 to Release the $15 Bonus

This welcome promotion is exclusively available to new Kalshi customers and offers a straightforward way to build your bankroll with a $15 sign-up bonus. To qualify, you must be a first-time user, at least 18 years old, and physically located in any of the 50 U.S. states. I love how accessible they make getting started: new users only need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund their account.

Once your account is funded, your $15 bonus unlocks as soon as you have made a total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. This gives us a fantastic opportunity to dive right into today’s MLB action.

You can fulfill your $10 trading requirement by forecasting outcomes for heavy-hitting matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-36) facing the New York Yankees (54-42), or by getting involved in other games on the slate, such as the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the Cleveland Guardians, the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Boston Red Sox, or the Minnesota Twins battling the Chicago Cubs.

Make Predictions on MLB Outcomes

Matchup Probability LAD @ NYY LAD 52% / NYY 48% PIT @ CLE PIT 46% / CLE 54%

Now, let’s look at how I’m playing today’s slate. If we put our required $10 in trades to work on the Cleveland Guardians, a successful prediction would net a cool $7.81 in profit. On the flip side, if we decide to back the the Pittsburgh Pirates, an upset victory yields a $10.80 profit on our investment.

The data shows Los Angeles brings a superior offense to the Bronx, boasting a .262 team batting average compared to New York’s .237 mark. However, the Yankees counter with a slight edge on the mound, sporting a 3.392 team ERA compared to the Dodgers’ 3.555 ERA.

In Cleveland, the Guardians’ role as a home favorite gives them a real chance because it is firmly anchored by their pitching staff. Cleveland enters the matchup with a stingy 3.710 overall team ERA, effectively outpacing the visiting Pirates, who hold a 4.320 team ERA.

Signing Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these steps to unlock your sign-up bonus today so we can get to the fun part—trading:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Place a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets to activate the offer.

Keep in mind that you do not need to make a single trade worth $10. You can spread your investments across multiple MLB matchups, or even use your trades to forecast the leaderboard at The Open. Once your total sum of trades reaches $10, your $15 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and available in your account.