Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks $15 Bonus For MLB Monday Night Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here and secure $15 in bonuses when you trade $10 on tonight’s loaded MLB slate, or any other markets on the platform.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Secure $15 Bonus

Take advantage of the baseline metrics below before making your predictions on today’s premier games, including the heavyweight clash between the 63-win Los Angeles Dodgers and the 55-win Philadelphia Phillies.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On July 20th, 2026

New Kalshi customers can secure a $15 sign-up bonus to leverage on today’s MLB slate. To qualify for this return, users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and execute a cumulative total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. The platform operates legally across all 50 U.S. states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

There is no better time to execute those initial trades than during today’s action-packed schedule. You can allocate your initial $10 in qualifying predictions on high-profile matchups like the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the New York Yankees in the Bronx, or the Minnesota Twins clashing with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Once you make $10 in predictions on any of these games, Kalshi will reward your account with a $15 bonus to deploy on future markets.

Kalshi MLB Monday Probabilities

Matchup Probability PIT @ NYY PIT 49% / NYY 51% MIN @ CLE MIN 52% / CLE 48% LAD @ PHI LAD 45% / PHI 55%

Executing a $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Philadelphia Phillies, yields $7.30 in profit for a total payout of $17.32 upon a successful prediction. Conversely, identifying value in the heaviest underdog, the Los Angeles Dodgers, returns $11.39 in profit on a $10 trade, creating a $21.39 total payout.

From an analytical standpoint, the marquee Dodgers vs. Phillies matchup presents a noticeable discrepancy between the underlying metrics and the market pricing. The Dodgers hold a distinct statistical advantage. Los Angeles features a highly efficient offense, batting .260 with 517 runs scored, significantly outpacing Philadelphia’s .236 team average and 432 runs. On the mound, the Phillies have an advantage with Cristopher Sanches facing Emmet Sheehan. Despite the Dodgers lineup advantage, the Phillies remain favored at home, indicating the market is heavily weighing home-field advantage over season-long statistical production. This creates an actionable edge for traders looking to back the statistically superior road underdog.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer

Getting started on the platform and claiming your welcome bonus requires a straightforward execution of the following steps:

Register Your Account: Input standard personal information here to create your profile. To maintain security and verify your age and eligibility, you must provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP15 during registration to successfully opt into the new user offer. Make a Deposit: Following account verification, link a payment method and process a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To unlock the $15 bonus, execute a cumulative total of $10 in trades across Kalshi’s prediction markets. You are not required to place a single $10 trade; a combination of smaller positions—such as ten $1 predictions or two $5 predictions—will satisfy the requirement.

Once your total trading volume hits the $10 metric, the $15 sign-up bonus will automatically populate in your account, providing additional capital to allocate toward the Dodgers vs. Phillies matchup or any other market on the platform.